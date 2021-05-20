Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Titans are back in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last five years, or the last for seasons.

A big reason for that success is the culture the Titans have forged over time.

“Genuinely, that is the best aspect of the program. Everyone is happy for each other, and everyone plans to win for each other,” said senior outfielder Kailee Garstecki.

“No moment has been to big for them for over the last few years. Our super seniors, they went to the tournament in 2017. They were bound and determined to bound and determined to come back. Their competitive nature has something to do with that. Not one of them has to do the job by themselves,” said head coach Scott Beyer.

Last season the Titans, and the rest of America, missed out on the softball postseason due to the pandemic. Now UW-Oshkosh is back and looking to keep this year’s run going as long as possible. That’s especially for the true for the seniors, and a group of five that came back for an extra year of eligibility.

“It definitely validates coming back here for another year, but we’re not done yet. It’s pretty cool to be a part of it. Really make a name for ourselves,” said fifth year senior shortstop Natalie Dudek. “It’s just getting to experience division three softball again with your best friends. If I had the opportunity to come back again, and all that stuff with like life, I would.”

“We’re guaranteed one more game. We’re guaranteed two more games. We’re guaranteed this week and I’m just super excited for them. I think they’re enjoying the moment more, and embracing what’s happening knowing that this is going to be their last run,” said Beyer.

This weekend the Titans hit the road for their regional at UW-Eau Claire. A top seed the Titans have plenty of to be confident about, but the WIAC tournament champs know nothing is guaranteed.

At the end of the day moving on comes down to doing the little things that got them to the dance in the first place.

“You just got to go in and play our game, and obviously it’s been working for us the rest of the season. We don’t care what their pitcher throws. We don’t care who they have on their team. We go out and and play our game. That’s kind of the whole mindset. Don’t worry about what the other team brings. We know we can bring more,” said Garstecki.