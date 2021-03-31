Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in midweek twin bill

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Titans took the field at home for the first time since 2019 as they welcomed UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday.

After a dominating 17-7 win in the first game of the day, the Titans blew open the second with a five run fifth inning. Hunter Staniske grounded into a fielders choice that plated Jake Andersen. Then Green Bay Preble grad Jarrett Scheelk helped himself out with double down the left field line to score two more.

Scheelk had a solid afternoon on the mound for the Titans. Striking out nine and holding UW-Eau Claire to four runs in the victory, 5-4.