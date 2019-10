(Courtesy: St. Norbert Athletics) DE PERE - St. Norbert College's defense and senior wide receiver Samuel Staehling each enjoyed a banner afternoon as the Green Knights posted a 41-0 win over Lawrence University in a Midwest Conference North Division game at Schneider Stadium.

The Green Knights (4-2, 3-0 MWC North) held Lawrence to two first downs and 67 yards of total offense. The Vikings went three-and-out on 11 of their 13 possessions, and their second first down came on a defensive penalty by St. Norbert. The game was the first time since 1946 St. Norbert held an opponent to two first downs or less in a game, when it held St. Joseph's (Ind.) College to one in a 23-0 win on Nov. 17, 1946.