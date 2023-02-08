Still Life Of Computer Gaming With Headset Lying On Keyboard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – 24 teams will be competing for the title of grand champion as Titletown’s Esports League kicked off its seven-week regular season.

Powered by Edge VR Arcade & Gamers Lounge, this year’s featured game is Rocket League, a vehicular soccer video game developed and published by Psyonix.

Teams of three will play virtually throughout seven weeks on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Organizers say that teams are split into Major and Minor brackets for regular season weekly play.

After the regular season comes to a close, virtual playoffs will be held on March 29, with the finals featuring the top six teams. The finals will be held in person at Titletown on April 1.

Each week, Titletown will be streaming two matchups on its Facebook page. The matchups are best-of-five series, meaning a team needs to win three games in order to secure the weekly victory.

Hosted by “daddyMANG” and “tibbles,” the two will announce the matchups in real-time and analyze each game.

Week one only featured one matchup on stream between Team Impact and Wizards, which saw Team Impact win the series with a clean sweep, 3-0.

Led by “.remedyTG1,” Team Impact won comfortably in game one 9-0. “.remedyTG1” had five goals on six shots, followed by “vxxr” who had three goals and three assists. “Zesty,” added three assists in game one as well.

Game two was a little more evenly matched, but still, Team Impact was able to pull away late, 5-1. “UltraM2,” had Wizards only goal, while “vxxr” and “.remedyTG1” had two each for Team Impact.

Game three sealed the deal for Team Impact, putting away “UltraM2,” “Sebayta,” and “UlfHreda7Z” for the evening, 7-2.

Next week is expected to feature two different matchups, and you can head over to Titletown’s Facebook page for that live stream.