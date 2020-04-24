Closings
Tom Brady surprises man after accidentally entering wrong Tampa house

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady accidentally entered the wrong home and surprised a Tampa resident recently.

Brady was set to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7, but went into the house next door.

The resident of the home, David Kramer, was sitting in his kitchen when Brady came through the front door with his duffel bags.

Kramer says it’s a moment he’ll never forget.

“If someone said Tom Brady is going to walk into your house and leave, I’d say, okay, right. I have a better chance of a meteor hitting me,” Kramer said.

Kramer says he was stunned and sat in his home thinking did that just happen

“He has a genuine look to him, doesn’t have a mean bone in his body which I think is funny because he takes tackles from the biggest men in the universe, Kramer said. “I’ve been sitting by myself in quarantine cause I’m single and I’ve been sitting by myself for literally weeks upon weeks. This is the most entertaining thing to happen to me because I’ve been so bored.”

Brady recently was asked to leave a downtown Tampa park closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after he was caught working out.

Brady took to Twitter saying he is trying to make himself at home in “Tompa Bay.”

