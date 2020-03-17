Tom Brady to leave the Patriots after 20 years

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the team.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Brady says he is thankful “for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady goes on to say he “couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships” with his teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Bill Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization.

“I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that.

Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

According to CBS Sports, Brady entered the league as a sixth-round pick, No. 199 overall, in the 200 NFL Draft. In his 20 seasons, Brady has completed 6,377 of 9,988 passes for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns, and 179 interceptions. Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion and was named MVP in four of those appearances.

There is no word yet on where Brady is going to play next season.

LATEST STORIES