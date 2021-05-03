Top prospects and 13 returners highlight Timber Rattlers 2021 roster

(WFRV) – Baseball is almost back. After a year off the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are set to return to the field for the 2021 season.

The Micro-Brewers will feature a couple of the big league club’s top prospects this season. Including last year’s first round pick Garrett Mitchell, who made a name for himself during big league camp this past March in Arizona.

Mitchell is currently the top prospect in the Brewers organization, and will make his minor league debut on Tuesday against Beloit.

He’ll be joined by 2020 fifth round pick Hayden Cantrelle, who is currently the 16th overall prospect in Milwaukee’s farm system. In all the Timber Rattlers will feature six players currently ranked in the top 30 prospects for the Brewers.

There will also be some familiar faces on the field for the Timber Rattlers this year. Due to the team moving from low-A to high-A, there are some players that moved up the latter in the Brewers minor league system and still get to call Grand Chute home.

In all 13 players return this season. Including catcher Thomas Dillard, infielders Yeison Coca, Korry Howell, and Chad McClanahan. As well as outfielders LG Castillo and Je’Von Ward.

A total of six pitchers are back for this season. That includes opening day starter Victor Castaneda, Freisis Adames, Nick Bennett, Justin Jarvis, Reese Olson,a nd Scotty Sunitsch.

Below is a list of all 27 players that will make up the Timber Rattlers roster to open the season:

PITCHERS (15): Freisis Adames, Nick Bennett, Victor Castañeda, Harold Chirino, Taylor Floyd, Justin Jarvis, John LaRossa, Zach Mort, Reese Olson, Nathan Patterson, Arman Sabouri, Brady Schanuel, Cristian Sierra, Scotty Suitsch, and Nash Walters.

CATCHERS (3): Thomas Dillard, Nick Kahle, Kekai Rios



INFIELDERS (5): Hayden Cantrelle, Yeison Coca, David Hamilton, Korry Howell, Chad McClanahan



OUTFIELDERS (4): LG Castillo, Garrett Mitchell, Carlos Rodriguez, Je’Von Ward