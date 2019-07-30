Training Camp Report 7-30-19

The Packers returned to the field on Tuesday after their first day off of training camp, and head coach Matt LaFleur delivered a clear message to his team. They need to play with more urgency.

Injury Report: Still out for the Packers: T Jason Spriggs (trapezius) K Mason Crosby (calf), S Darnell Savage (wisdom teeth), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), LB Greg Roberts (abdomen), DT Fadol Brown (calf).

News & Notes: The offense had it’s worst day of training camp thus far. In the final period, the first string was pulled after just one play. Davante Adams was stripped by Jaire Alexander after making a catch over the middle.

Adams got the best of Alexander in a 7-on-7 period earlier in practice. Aaron Rodgers completed some long balls to both Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the period. That includes a route where Adams forced Alexander to fall down after making a cut on his route. The defense forced a turnover in that period as well with Kevin King picking off Rodgers on a deep ball.

During the individual periods both Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary got work in with the defensive line. They eventually switched to work primarily with the edge rushers during the period. In a competitive period against the offensive line, Za’Darius Smith had a solid day against left tackle David Bakhtiari and won two of their head-to-head match-ups.

Running back Darrin Hall, who was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati on Sunday, made his Packers practice debut on Tuesday. Hall accounted for one of Deshone Kizer’s two touchdowns, the other going to Equanimeous St. Brown, during a red zone period on Tuesday.

Aaron Jones worked on the JUGS machine during a special teams period, and was joined by fellow running back Jamaal Williams. Williams has been out since Saturday due to a hamstring injury, but spent a few minutes catching balls on Tuesday.

Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not play in the first preseason game, as long as they get enough work in during the joint practices.

They said it: Matt LaFleur when asked about practice after an off day: “We’ve got to operate with more urgency. Just in and out of the huddle. I don’t want to have to condition these guys after practice. I’d rather that practice time be spent for meaningful reps. The conditioning should be in practice, hustling from drill to drill, in and out of the huddle, and just practicing with a purpose.”

Josh Jones on moving on from the offseason: “We put that in the past, man. That’s in the rear view. I’m living in the present, which is helping this team, going out there and competing, and helping the Packers get to where we want to be. Like I always have since I first got here.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst on next week’s joint practices with the Texans: “First, it gives us a chance to evaluate another team up close. We get to see their players in a practice environment, for two days, which is excellent for us. I also think it allows your ones to take valuable reps against another team without exposing your quarterback to injury. I think that’s really valuable as an organization.”