HARRIS, Mich. (WFRV) – Trailing by as many as five strokes down the stretch, Taiwan’s Tsai Ching Tseng reeled off four straight birdies and pulled off an improbable comeback for victory at the Island Resort Championship.

Tseng took home a first-prize check for more than $33,000, outlasting the 156-player field with a scorching final round 65 and a three-day total at 15 under par.

Auston Kim (T-2nd place) led Natasha Andrea Oon (T-2nd place) by as many as three strokes during Sunday’s round, sitting at -15 ahead of Oon (-12) and Tseng (-10) near the turn. But an 11th hole double bogey for Kim opened the door for the other contenders as the rain started to fall.

All three golfers shared the final grouping and jockeyed for the lead throughout the day. Tseng moved into a tie for second place with a birdie on the “Island Hole” at No. 15. She then moved into a tie for first place as Kim missed a short birdie putt and Tseng sank her own at No. 16.

The 17th hole defined the winning round for Tseng, who maneuvered an errant tee shot into the woods to stick a perfect approach toward the edge of the putting surface. Tseng sank another long putt from off the green for her fourth consecutive birdie and a one-shot lead, and a par on 18 wrapped up the championship.

The win marked Tseng’s first victory on the Epson Tour in just her second event in the United States.

