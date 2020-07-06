Two Milwaukee Brewers players test positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker speaks on the field during a ceremony Friday, April 25, 2014, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The statue of the Hall of Fame broadcaster was unveiled before the Brewer’s game against the Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(AP) – Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 before the intake process.

Counsell says both players are asymptomatic.

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias poses during spring training baseball photo day Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Milwaukee Brewers’ Angel Perdomo pitches during spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

This marks the second setback for Urias since the Brewers acquired him from San Diego in November. Urias, who is expected to compete with incumbent Orlando Arcia for the starting shortstop job, underwent surgery in January to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association announced Friday that 31 players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%. Teams resumed workouts Friday for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start.

