GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two of the most recognizable and successful soccer (or ‘football’) teams in Europe will take part in the first-ever soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers announced that an exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City will happen at Lambeau Field. The match will be on July 23 and will be the first-ever soccer match played at Lambeau Field.

“We are looking forward to hosting a different kind of football at Lambeau Field this summer as we welcome FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Green Bay. Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond. We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

Tickets will reportedly go on sale on May 6 at 10 a.m. Packers Season Ticket Holders will be able to get access starting at 10 a.m. on May 5. More details will be emailed from the Packers ticket office.

Prices will range from $35 to $160. The match will start at 6 p.m., and more details about who will broadcast the match, as well as other details, will be announced in the months ahead.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have played once on American soil back in 2018. City won 3-2 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

This match will be part of the USA Cup. More information can be found on the Packers website.