(WFRV) – The 2023 NFL season is cruising along, as we enter Week 6 with a Thursday night matchup between Denver and Kansas City. If you are on the fence about deciding on which games to pick, look no further. Since starting the season 0-2 on game picks, we are officially on fire, correctly picking seven of the last eight games against the spread.

Take a look at some players who could overperform their price on daily fantasy below for three lesser-known players that daily fantasy users could target to fill out their rosters:

WR Josh Downs $5,600 (FanDuel) / $4,100 (DraftKings)

I’m all in on Colts wide receiver Josh Downs this week. Last week, he secured six receptions on six targets for 97 yards. The extra bonus here is that Gardner Minshew seems to have developed a real rapport with Downs, and Minshew will be starting this week.

In the Colts’ week three victory over the Ravens, Minshew targeted the rookie wideout 12 times. Another pro for the Downs camp is that the Jaguars rank 27th against the pass this season. We have a potential breakout game alert on our hands.

Emari Demercado $5,900 (FanDuel) / $4,900 (DraftKings)

It’s the next man up for the Arizona Cardinals. It is Emari Demercado’s time to shine with James Conner on injured reserve. The rookie carried ten times for 45 yards and a score and was also targeted three times last week. This week, the Cardinals face a Rams defense not known for stopping the run. They rank 20th against the rush.

One note: Keep an eye on the status of Keaontay Ingram. He could eat into some of Demercado’s carries if he returns to action. Even if Ingram suits up, I still like this play.

WR K.J. Osborn $6,200 (FanDuel) / $4,400 (DraftKings)

While the whole world jumps on the Jordan Addison bandwagon, I’ll be over here buying K.J. Osborn stock. First off, nobody is just going to replace Justin Jefferson, he’s an amazing talent who makes things happen. That said, there is certainly an opening for targets in the Vikings offense.

Addison will probably find his way into 20+% of lineups this week. That’s just too much. Osborn won’t be anywhere near that ownership share but could put up equal or better numbers. He’s coming off a season-high in targets and catches and looks and should continue to see plenty of action headed his way.

Bonus Picks (Last week: 2-0, Overall: 7-3):

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (+3) As much as it pains me, the Bears are a great pick this week. They don’t even have to be that mystery team that showed up last week and pounded the Commanders. Even 25% of that effort should be enough at home against the floundering Minnesota Vikings, who find themselves without their best player.

New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans (+1.5) Our models show five points of value in this one. The Texans are a team on the way up, and they are arriving faster than many of us thought they would or could. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud continues to impress. He’s a comfortable playmaker who has yet to throw a pick in the pros. The current spread likely places too much emphasis on last week’s results. The Texans dropped a close game on the road to the Falcons, while the Saints marched into Gillette Stadium and dismantled the abysmal Patriots. Don’t let how bad the Patriots are cloud your judgment in this one. The Texans are the better ballclub.



The lines of the games were from FanDuel and are from October 12 at 2:20 p.m.