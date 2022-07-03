SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a long time in the making for Tyler Reddick but, finally, he was the one celebrating on victory lane after Sunday’s race at Elkhart Lake.

Road America hosted its second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race and fans showed up in the thousands after a successful race in 2021.

Tyler Reddick, who hadn’t won a Cup Series race in his career, battled with Road America’s reigning champion Chase Elliott. Elliott led for nearly half of the race, but it was timely turns and taking advantage of opportunities for Reddick – who crossed the finish line first.

In Reddick’s 92nd start, he capped off his first Cup Series victory and it came on a road course at Road America.

