(WFRV) – From a state championship to the NBA draft, Oshkosh North grad Tyrese Haliburton continues to make history as northeast Wisconsin’s first-ever NBA All-Star.

Haliburton’s basketball career has been nothing short of amazing. During his tenure (2014-2018) at Oshkosh North, Haliburton scored 1,466 points and helped lead the Spartans to the school’s first-ever State Championship.

Just over two years after the state championship game, Haliburton continued to make leaps in his career on the court as the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. As Haliburton navigates through his third season in the league – he can add NBA All-Star to his resume.

“In year three – I never expected that I’d be able to accomplish this in three years in the NBA. I’m really excited. I thank my teammates, thank the coaching staff, and the front office for believing in me,” said Haliburton.

Haliburton was selected to the Eastern Conference roster as a reserve for the 72nd All-Star game this upcoming weekend in Utah. Not only is he participating in the game – he’ll be a contestant in the 3-point contest as well. It’s the first time ever a player from northeast Wisconsin has gotten the honor.

“There’s for sure a sense of pride just because I know how hard he works. We’ve seen him since he’s been a kindergartener in this gym,” said Oshkosh North boy’s basketball coach Brad Weber. “It’s been fun to see that smile and that level of passion he still brings to the game.”

Becoming an All-Star was always a goal and dream for Haliburton. This season he’s averaging 19.9 points in 33 minutes and shooting 48% from the field. That stat line was good enough to make his dreams come true.

“When I was like five – I used to play ‘NBA Live ’05’ and I didn’t know how to start a game other than play the All-Star weekend,” Haliburton recalled. “Those were the big accomplishments for me if I ever made it to the NBA. So, it’s an exciting time for me and my family.”

Haliburton’s former head coach at Oshkosh North, Brad Weber, reflected on Tyrese’s journey to get where he is at today. Knowing Haliburton will be on a stage with the best players in the world is something Weber raves about.

“To know that he’ll share a locker room and a court with LeBron James – who has been his all-time favorite player growing up – for him as a fan? It’s going to be super fun. As a player? He’s going to make the most of it, and it’s just going to be fun watching him balance those two,” Weber expressed.

As the first-ever player from northeast Wisconsin to be named an NBA All-Star, Weber has seen kids from the area set their future sights high because Haliburton proved to everyone he could do it.

“He has made everybody believe, ‘Why not me?’. Tyrese comes back here. They know Tyrese. They get to shoot with him. They get to hang out with him. He has put in the time, and now he’s getting the benefits from it,” said Weber.

The NBA All-Star weekend begins Friday, February 17, and runs through Sunday, February 19. The 3-point contest is set for Saturday meanwhile, the All-Star game will conclude the weekend on Sunday.