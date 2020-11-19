Tyrese Haliburton picked 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, in Ames, Iowa. Haliburton is a possible pick in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(WFRV) – Oshkosh North grad Tyrese Haliburton heard his named called in the NBA Draft when he was picked by the Sacramento Kings at number 12.

"This is an absolute steal for the Kings"



🎥 @TyHaliburton22 hears his name called on Draft Day pic.twitter.com/C5s3jeH74l — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 19, 2020

Haliburton, who won a state title with the Spartans in 2018, played college ball at Iowa State. An injury ended his college career early, and eventually he declared for the NBA Draft.

There were some mock drafts that had Haliburton being picked in the top ten. That would have put him with the likes of Devin Harris (5th, 2004) and Caron Butler (10th, 2002) as the only players from Wisconsin with that distinction. At least in the modern draft era.

Unfortunately Haliburton would have to wait as some other names fell down the draft board. That includes Obi Topin, who some had mocked in the top five, falling to New York at number eight.