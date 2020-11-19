(WFRV) – Oshkosh North grad Tyrese Haliburton heard his named called in the NBA Draft when he was picked by the Sacramento Kings at number 12.
Haliburton, who won a state title with the Spartans in 2018, played college ball at Iowa State. An injury ended his college career early, and eventually he declared for the NBA Draft.
There were some mock drafts that had Haliburton being picked in the top ten. That would have put him with the likes of Devin Harris (5th, 2004) and Caron Butler (10th, 2002) as the only players from Wisconsin with that distinction. At least in the modern draft era.
Unfortunately Haliburton would have to wait as some other names fell down the draft board. That includes Obi Topin, who some had mocked in the top five, falling to New York at number eight.
- Biden hopeful he can secure additional COVID-19 relief when he takes office
- Two-year project restores Kewaunee Riverview Park, lessening erosion
- Tyrese Haliburton picked 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings
- Green Bay Nation: The Packers face a true road test as they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts
- Chamber of Manitowoc County selects young professionals for Future 15 awards