Uecker, six Brewers players contribute to fund to help Miller Park employees

The voice of the Brewers, Bob Uecker, and six Brewers players have donated to a fund established by the team to help Miller Park employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Veteran outfielder, and long time face of the franchise, Ryan Braun was the first to pledge $100,000 dollars to the one million dollar fund. Voice of the Brewers, Bob Uecker, followed with another $50,000 dollars.

“Milwaukee is a second home to us, and the fans and staff at Miller Park are like family,” said Ryan Braun in a statement released by the team. “This pandemic has created difficult financial situations for many of them, and I know I speak for my teammates in saying that we want to do our part to help address the critical needs. We know this doesn’t solve the problem, but along with the contribution from the Brewers and the Attanasio family, we believe this fund can help support those who are most in need.”

“This is more than supporting those who work at Miller Park,” said Bob Uecker in a statment released by the team. “In my 50 years with the team, I have become friends with many of these individuals, and some of them have been around the ballpark nearly as long as me. We’re all limited in what we can do to return to our normal lives, but we want to help people be as comfortable as possible until we can get back to starting up.”

Also chipping in were Christin Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom, and Brent Suter for a combined $300,000 dollars.

Both Braun and Yelich have been involved in other pandemic related causes in the Milwaukee and through their combined efforts with California Strong. Along with former third baseman Mike Moustakas, Braun and Yelich started California Strong after wildfires in the state back in 2019, and have continued charitable efforts through the organization since that time.

In the Milwaukee area, Braun and Yelich have donated funds to provide thousands of meals for health care workers. That program is led by 3rd St. Market Hall and contributions from American Family Insurance, Associated Bank, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and Sargento.