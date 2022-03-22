GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The grandson of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Famer and former University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Head Coach Dick Bennett will be transferring from the program.

Lucas Stieber has announced his decision via Twitter to enter the transfer portal. The 6’3″ guard was still being classified as a freshman this season after redshirting his first year and the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My family and I have decided it is in my best interest to explore other opportunities and enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 3 years of eligibility remaining,” said Stieber.

In 53 games played through two seasons with the Phoenix, Stieber averaged 4.0 points per game on 37.7% shooting.

Green Bay comes off of a rough 5-25 season as Stieber now joins his teammates Japannah Kellogg III, Ryan Claflin, and Tutu Majok in the transfer portal.

Guards Blayton Williams and Donavan Moore had already left the team mid-season to enter the transfer portal alongside the team parting ways with Boise State transfer Donovan Ivory.

Stieber was the last player on Green Bay’s active roster recruited by former UWGB Head Coach Linc Darner, who was fired in May 2020 after five seasons. Current Head Coach Will Ryan will have his hands full this offseason as he loses 6 players from his team.