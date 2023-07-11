WASHINGTON D.C. (WFRV) – United States Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says the talks between the PGA and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League indicate a truce, not a deal.

“They dismissed their lawsuits with prejudice, which means they can’t bring them back up again,” the Republican said in a Zoom interview with Local 5 News. “I think one of the reasons they wanted to keep this confidential is because they didn’t want the lawyers to tank the deal because they’d lose tens of millions of dollars in legal fees.”

A bipartisan group of senators grilled PGA executives Tuesday during a hearing on the controversial merger.

“From my standpoint, this is a delicate negotiation,” Johnson added. “The PGA did not seek out the Saudis. The Saudis bought their way in. They could destroy golf as we know it. The PGA is trying to maintain golf as we know it. They’re between a rock and a hard place.”

PGA Tour Executive Jimmy Dunne revealed the Saudis are offering more than $1 billion to join forces.

“This seems like a win, win situation,” added Senator Johnson. “The Saudis were going to get involved in golf one way or the other. It sounds like the PGA has been able to negotiate something that gives the Saudis a seat at the table while the PGA maintains control.”

Families of victims from the 9-11 terrorist attacks accuse Saudi Arabia of using golf to soften its image after the murder of Columnist Jamal Khashoggi and September 11th connections.

“The kingdom needs to be held accountable for its role in 911, and then we can talk about mergers,” said Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, died in the World Trade Center.

PGA officials say they will meet with 9-11 families.