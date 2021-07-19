Gymnast on US women’s team tests positive for COVID days before Olympics

(NEXSTAR) — A member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Tokyo Olympic Games, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The gymnast is an alternate on the women’s Olympic team and has been put in isolation.

The USOPC did not say if world champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

The gymnast, who is between the age of 10 and 19, tested positive during training, reported NBC News.

The Americans have produced the last four Olympic all-around gold medalists and captured every major team title since the 2011 world championships, a streak they are heavily favored to extend in Tokyo thanks in large part to Biles’ brilliance.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, open on July 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.