DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Chants of USA filled the stadium as the United States Women’s Para Hockey Team took home the gold medal in the first-ever Women’s World Challenge.

Hosted at the Cornerstone Community Center in De Pere, the United States took down its cross-country rival, Canada, 5-1 to claim the championship.

Para Ice Hockey is similar to regular hockey, but the players don’t use their legs, rather, the athletes play on sleds and slap the puck with the same agility and fitness as you’d see at standard hockey games.

The weekend’s events featured teams from Canada, Great Britain, and Team World, which is a combination of players from all over.

“In 2008, I was playing for the men’s development team and I went and tried out for the men’s USA team,” said Team USA’s Erica McKee. “I was told that because I was a female, I wouldn’t be able to play so I thought that was completely unacceptable. 13 years ago I helped start this women’s USA Ice Para Hockey Team.”

The United States is now ranked number one in the world in both men’s and women’s Para ice hockey, with Canada ranked number two in both divisions.