USHL eyes November 6th start date, 54 game schedule amid pandemic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The United States Hockey League (USHL), which includes the Green Bay Gamblers, announced they will target a November 6th start date, a 54 game schedule this season.

“We have created a plan to bring players to our markets and in order to safely begin development and ultimately competition,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity on the league’s website.

“Should conditions change, this plan will allow our league the flexibility to react to new circumstances, and we will adjust accordingly.”

According to a post on the USHL’s website, players will begin arriving over a four week span in mid-September.

The league is still working on Return to Play Protocols, and they will follow all local, state, and federal health guidelines.

A 54 game schedule allows for the league to account for postponements, capacity restrictions, or any alterations due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021