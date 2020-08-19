USHL eyes November 6th start date, 54 game schedule amid pandemic

(WFRV) – The United States Hockey League (USHL), which includes the Green Bay Gamblers, announced they will target a November 6th start date, a 54 game schedule this season.

“We have created a plan to bring players to our markets and in order to safely begin development and ultimately competition,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity on the league’s website.

“Should conditions change, this plan will allow our league the flexibility to react to new circumstances, and we will adjust accordingly.”

According to a post on the USHL’s website, players will begin arriving over a four week span in mid-September.

The league is still working on Return to Play Protocols, and they will follow all local, state, and federal health guidelines.

A 54 game schedule allows for the league to account for postponements, capacity restrictions, or any alterations due to COVID-19.