UW-Green Bay hires Josh Moon as new Athletic Director

(WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has hired Josh Moon to be their new Director of Athletics, the school announced on Tuesday.

Moon, who has 18 years of experience in athletics administration, spent the last nine years as the Athletic Director at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

“The UW-Green Bay Athletic Department has tremendous potential to expand, deepen its connection to our region, and support the mission of the University,” said Chancellor Michael Alexander in a press release.

“Josh Moon is the person to help us get there. His proven record of support of student athletes, building community connections, growth, and his relentless work ethic make him the right person at the right time to lead us forward.”

In his nine years with Northern State University, led an athletic department that saw the Wolves’ men’s basketball program finish as the Division II National runner-up in 2018. As well as four consecutive conference championships in men’s basketball, five consecutive qualifications for the NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball, and back-to back conference championships in volleyball.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to join the awesome team at Green Bay. I’d like to thank Chancellor Alexander for this opportunity—his vision and passion for the future of this campus is very exciting and Phoenix athletics plays an important role in the success of not only the University, but the entire region,” said Josh Moon in a press release.

“My family and I are thrilled to be returning home to the great state of Wisconsin and an area that we love. I can’t wait to get started and engage with the campus community, as well as the Green Bay and Fox Valley regions.”

Moon takes over Charles Guthrie, who left to take the same job with Akron University earlier this spring. Moon will oversee a Phoenix Athletic Department that includes 14 Division One sport programs, and more than 200 student athletes.