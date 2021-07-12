UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

(WFRV) – UW-Green Bay has a new face taking over the helm of the athletic department. The school introduced Josh Moon as their new Director of Athletics on Monday at the Kress Center.

“Potential is amazing. I think there are so many things here that are ready to, we talk about ‘rise’ a lot here, but it really is true. You look across the entire university we’ve only scratched the surface of what this institution can be,” said Josh Moon.

Moon will oversee an athletic department with 14 NCAA division one sports, featuring men’s and women’s basketball programs that have been to the NCAA tournament in recent years. For the Wautoma, Wis. native the biggest parts of the job will be fundraising and getting the resources the coaches and student athletes need.

“We’ve got great coaches here. So, how do we give them the tools to be more competitive. That they’re not just recruiting in this region, it’s really all over the country, all over the world. Obviously this region is the focus, but they need the tools to be there. If it’s scheduling, or what we provide our student athletes

, how we travel and things, it has to be competitive to who are competition is. Coach Borseth has done an amazing job in his tenure here. Coach Ryan has been awesome on the basketball side. Really my job is to give our folks resources and then let them do their job,” said Moon.

Moon comes to Green Bay after spending the last nine years at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. Over that time the Wolves saw plenty of success. Including a NCAA Division II national runner-up finish in men’s basketball in 2018. As well as four consecutive conference championships in men’s basketball, five straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament in women’s basketball, and back-to back conference championships in volleyball.

Now, Moon hopes to have similar success closer to home in Wisconsin.

“People out in South Dakota are amazing, an amazing place. Lots of similarities to Wisconsin, genuine humble people that in their local sports and their institutions. This is home. Growing up in Wautoma, my parents live in Oshkosh, my wife is from Mauston. We’re home. It means the world to us and you package that with this opportunity, which is just amazing. The excitement that is happening on campus it couldn’t be a better time to be part of the Phoenix,” said Moon.