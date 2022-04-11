GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The UW-Green Bay Women’s Golf team has been clicking at the right time – having won three consecutive stroke-play events.

“The leadership has been really good. It’s really good team culture. They’re all obsessed with golf and they all want to get better. Which there’s a fine line, but the obsession has really been great”, said Head Coach Lee Reinke.

From the beginning of the 2021-22 golf season to now, the ladies have gradually gotten better throughout the year. Taking home first-place trophies from the Indiana State Invitational, NKU Invite, and Braun Intercollegiate.

While most people just see the results on the golf course, many don’t get to see the ladies indoors practicing while the Wisconsin weather isn’t cooperating in the fall/winter/spring months. That aspect has put the ladies at a disadvantage, but you wouldn’t think so the last two months with their stellar play.

“The tournaments that we have just won, 80-percent of those teams are playing and practicing outside – given their proximity on the map. We’re not able to, however we know we can’t practice outside so I think our frame of mind is that it is what it is”, Reinke said. “We’ve have the mentality now that when we roll in the driveway we’re one of the teams to beat. We’re carrying that confidence but not show arrogance. Just a confidence.”

With the season coming to a close, the ladies know what’s ahead for them to finish the season on a high note. The culture change the seniors have seen continually throughout the years has been something that they all think is special.

“I knew we had the potential when I joined the team. It’s really great to see that come through and show it. Off the course, we’re super close”, senior Ashley Kulka said.

Not only is the UW-Green Bay Women’s Golf team excelling on the golf course, they’re doing it in the classroom in a big way. The Phoenix rank 4th in the nation out of 254 D1 Women’s Golf Teams in collective GPA with a 3.95.

“The van rides are always filled with people doing homework, being in the hotel room doing homework or studying. That’s just a big part of who we are as individuals. We want to succeed in the classroom to be good for the future”, said senior Isabelle Maleki.

One of the most interesting parts about this team is that all of the golfers on the roster are from the home state of Wisconsin. It’s a point of emphasis for Coach Reinke.

“When Wisconsin girls get to play with their peers and people they grew up with, when we win – it is going to be that much more fun. Which it has”, said Reinke.

The Phoenix are currently playing in the Omaha Invite on Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12 before the Horizon League Championship that will tee off on Sunday, April 24 to Tuesday, April 26.