GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The UW-Green Bay Women’s golf team had a historic season in program history and it’s one that head coach Lee Reinke is proud of.

The Phoenix took second place at the Horizon League Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club. This was the program’s best finish to a season. The women shot a 925 total for the three rounds. That score would’ve been good enough to take first place eight of the last nine years. Unfortunately, the Phoenix ran into a strong Oakland team.

Not only did the team end on a high note, but the players also had a standout season. Isabelle Maleki finished 2nd individually and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team. Ashley Kulka was named Horizon League First Team. For the first time ever in program history, Caylie Kotlowski was awarded Horizon League Freshman of the Year.

With only one lady graduating, the Phoenix are strong contenders on paper for next season. They’re adding Jenna Anderson and Ellie Frisch to the team in the fall of 2022. Anderson and Frisch are the top two rated seniors in the state of Wisconsin.

“It’s big having done it going forward because you know, it’s not ‘can we do it’ – it’s that we’ve done”, said Reinke.

Reinke got emotional when reminiscing on this past season and looking forward to the next season.

“Usually, I take a couple days to recharge the battery and I didn’t even do that just because I’m super excited for next year. With the second-place finish, I just think I must work a little harder to get that first place”, Reinke said emotionally. “You can see the emotion coming out right now, but I just can’t wait to get back at it.”