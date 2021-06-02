UW-Madison hires former All-American as new Athletic Director

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison did not have to look far to find their new Athletic Director.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday that Chris McIntosh will take over when Barry Alvarez finalizes his retirement. The 74-year-old Alvarez announced on April 6 that he was stepping down.

A former player for the Wisconsin Badgers, McIntosh was named the UW Director of Athletics and will start his position on July 1.

McIntosh was a consensus All-America offensive tackle who was Wisconsin’s captain during the back-to-back Big Ten and Rose Bowl champions in 1998 and 1999. According to officials, following a successful business career, McIntosh returned to Madison in December of 2014 as Wisconsin’s associated athletic director for business development.

His initial position was responsible for identifying, developing and enhancing new and existing sources of revenue for UW Athletics.

McIntosh is a native of Pewaukee and during his collegiate playing career, he was a finalist for the Outland Trophy. He also started 50 straight games during his college career and started every game during Ron Dayne’s career.

McIntosh was also selected in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2000.