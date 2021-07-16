UW-Madison tasked with studying hamstring injuries, awarded grant by NFL

Green Bay Packers tackle Chad Clifton (76) reacts after falling to the turf during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in Atlanta. Clifton left the game with a hamstring injury. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Most athletes know the pain/feeling when they pull a hamstring, and now the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is tasked with studying hamstring injuries for elite football players.

The NFL’s awarding of the grant to UW-Madison is part of the league’s multi-year effort to help understand and prevent lower extremity injuries, including strains to soft tissue such as hamstrings. According to officials, the goal of this project is to help determine an athlete’s propensity for hamstring strain injury and potentially reducing the injury burden on the player.

“The persistent symptoms, slow healing, and high rate of re-injury make hamstring strains a frustrating and disabling injury for athletes and a challenge for sports medicine clinicians to treat,” says Bryan Heiderscheit, PhD, professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Researchers from multiple disciplines will use state-of-the-art quantitative imaging, on-field biomechanics and computational analytics to determine risk factors associated with hamstring injuries.

Officials say that the study will hope to provide a roadmap for future research involving orthobiologics as a treatment for muscle strain injuries.

Other researchers on the study are:

David Opar, PhD, Australian Catholic University SPRINT Centre

Silvia Belmker, PhD, co-founderof Springbok Analystics

For more information regarding the study visit UW-Madison’s website.