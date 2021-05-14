UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball championship series

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Titans are a step closer to their first WIAC tournament title since 2008 after a 3-1 win over UW-Platteville on Thursday afternoon.

The Pioneers jumped out to an early lead, but UW-Oshkosh got the bats going in the fourth inning. Senior Acacia Tupa got the inning started with a walk and a steal. Then the Titans’ first hit of the afternoon by Natalie Dillon moved Tupa to third base.

Tupa scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, but the Titans were not done quite yet.

A hot shot back up the middle by Hannah Ritter drove in Dillon. Then a bit later Natalie Dudek drove in Ritter with a base hit to center for UW-Oshkosh’s third run on the inning.

All four of the Titans hits came in the fourth inning and that proved to be all Maddie Fink needed in the center circle. Fink allowed just four hits herself and held the Pioneers to just one run in the victory.

UW-Oshkosh will now face UW-Whitewater in the WIAC best of three championship series starting on Saturday afternoon.