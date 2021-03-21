UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Titans got the baseball season underway with a pair of dominating wins over Finlandia at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Titans’ bats came to life in the first game of the twin bill with home runs by Eric Modaff, and Sean Cummins. A three run blast by Cummins started a ten run fifth inning that helped put away the victory for Oshkosh.

Green Bay Preble grad Jarrett Scheelk was solid in the second game at the plate and on the mound. Scheelk had the Titan’s lone long ball in game two, and pitched five shutout innings on his way to the decision in the Titan’s 15-0 victory.

