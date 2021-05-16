UW-Oshkosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Titans won their first WIAC tournament title since 2008, and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament in the process.

The Titans jumped out to an early lead thanks to a base knock to Morgan Rau that drove in senior Acacia Tupa. They’d add another in the top of the second thanks to after a base hit to left by Gabby Buikema to bring home Ana Iliopourlos and give UW-Oshkosh an early 2-0 lead.

They’d add to the advantage again in the fifth thanks a base hit by Hannah Ritter that drove in Amanda McIlhaney.

That proved proved to be enough with Maddie Fink in the center circle. The sophomore allowed just six hits on the afternoon in a complete game shutout victory.

On Monday the Titans will find out who they face in the NCAA tournament later this week.