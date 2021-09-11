UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Div. II Northern Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WFRV) – Facing a Division II opponent on the road, the UW-Oshkosh Titans were unfazed in a dominant win over Northern Michigan Saturday.

The Titans took a 21-0 first half lead and cruised to the finish line, earning their second win over a Division II opponent in their last three tries.

UWO, the 11th-ranked team in Division III, was led by quarterback Kobe Berghammer, who threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Kasuboski hauled in two of those touchdown passes, leading the way for the Titans’ receiving corps.

Defensively, UWO held Northern Michigan to just nine first downs and 193 yards of total offense.

It was the first meeting between UW-Oshkosh and Northern Michigan since 1953.