UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The end of the abbreviated WIAC-only regular season is here for the UW-Oshkosh Titans. Head men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis virtually stops by Sports Xtra to talk about Titans hoops, the WIAC tournament, and playing in a pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals