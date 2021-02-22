UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

OSHKOSH, Wis: (UWO Media Relations) - This week's Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball games between UW-Oshkosh and UW-Eau Claire have been canceled due to COVID-19 related protocols.

The teams were slated to play their WIAC non-divisional contests in Eau Claire on Wednesday (Feb. 24) and Oshkosh on Friday (Feb. 26).