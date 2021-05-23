UW-Oshkosh heading to Div. III Softball World Series

UW-Oshkosh claims Eau Claire Regional title to advance to National Championship tournament. (Courtesy: UW-Oshkosh Athletics)

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Titans are on their way to the Division III Softball World Series for the first time since 1988 after cruising through the Eau Claire Regional.

UWO needed just one win on Sunday to win the regional. They jumped on Piedmont early in their first game of the day with a sacrifice fly by Natalie Dudek that scored Gabby Buikema to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.

Another senior delivered a big hit in the third inning. Southern Door grad Acacia Tupa ripped a double to center to bring home Amanda Mc Ilhany. Tupa scored later on a sacrifice fly by Amanda Mc Ilhaney to give Oshkosh a 3-0 advantage.

That would probably be enough with Maddie Fink in center circle. The sophomore WIAC allowed just one run on four hits while striking out six in the victory.

UW-Oshkosh added more insurance in the fifth with an RBI base hit by Ritter, and an error that allowed her to score to make it 6-0 Titans.

They will now move on to the eight team National Championship Tournament this week in Salem, Va.

