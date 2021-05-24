UW-Oshkosh looking to win first ever Div. III Softball World Series title

OSHKOSH, WIS. (WFRV) – For the first time since 1988, the UW-Oshkosh Softball team has a chance to win it’s first Div. III World Series title in school history.

As the Titans head out to Virginia as one of the remaining eight teams, the task is tall but it’s nothing the girls aren’t ready for.

“It’s so exciting. We knew since day one we had something special here”, says standout sophomore Maddie Fink.

The feeling of holding the trophy and knowing all of their hard work paid off is something the team will never forget, but the job isn’t done. To win in Virginia is something UW-Oshkosh knows they’re capable of.

“It definitely takes skills that we’ve acquired throughout the season but it also takes the things you can’t teach on the field. It takes the grind and passion and the ability to play losse and have fun. I think we have all of that”, says Fink.

Head Coach Scott Beyer tells Local 5 to win with this specific group was special considering everything that’s led up to it. To have the 5th year players come back and bet on themselves to finish the job they started, meant the world to Beyer.

“It made it worth it and it validated the reason to come back. We had long conversations about that decision and those kids mean a lot to me personally and their families. For that to happen and to watch that last double play, it was great”, says Beyer.

Proud is an understatement and Beyer speaks highly of every single player on his team.

“I don’t know that I’ve been this proud since I’ve became a father”, says Beyer. “It’s so rewarding to see the handwork that they put in. It pays off. I don’t know if I could have more joy for other people.”