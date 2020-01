GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Green Bay welcomed Milwaukee to the Kress Center on Saturday afternoon for the 91st meeting between the two programs, and like many before it, the matchup ended in favor of the Phoenix, 61-48.

The Phoenix defense was stifling from tip-off in the rivalry matchup, surrendering just three points to the Panthers in the first five minutes while forcing four turnovers. Green Bay constructed a four-point lead at the end of the first, 12-8, and forced an impressive six MKE turnovers.