UW-Oshkosh men ranked 12th by d3hoops

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh men tipped off the season last week, and find themselves ranked 12th in the nation by d3hoops.com.

The Titans split with UW-Platteville as they opened their eight game WIAC schedule last week. As a result UW-Oshkosh was ranked 12th in the nation by the site’s panel of 18 coaches, school information directors, and media members from around the country.

D3hoops.com is only ranking 15 teams each week due to the limited number of teams playing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all the WIAC has three teams ranked. That includes both UW-Oshkosh and UW-Platteville, as well as UW-La Crosse.

The Titans take the floor this week against UW-Whitewater at the Kolf Center on Wednesday, and then make the return trip down south this Saturday.