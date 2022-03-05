OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Earning one of the top seeds in the NCAA Div. III Men’s Basketball Tournament, the UW-Oshkosh Titans made good on their ranking with a resounding first round victory.

UWO defeated Blackburn (Ill.) 92-74 to advance to Saturday’s second round against Case Western Reserve. Cole Booth led the way with 24 points and Levi Borchert added 17 points and 10 rebounds in the effort.

The Titans controlled the second half, building a 32-point lead with just over seven minutes left.

Tip-off for Saturday’s regional final is set for 7:15 p.m.