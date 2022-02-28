OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – The nationally ranked UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team will host a regional of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Kolf Center. The women’s team also received an at-large bid to the women’s tournament.

The men’s team, which is the regular season and poststeason WIAC champion, faces off with Blackburn College on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Titans won the WIAC championship with a 75-73 win over UW-Platteville on Saturday, February 26. This is their sixth straight and 11th overall trip to the NCAA postseason. UW-Oshkosh won a national championship in 2019.

Blackburn College clinched an automatic berth with its win of the St. Louis Intecollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

The UW-Oshkosh women’s team will travel to Indianola, Iowa and play Wisconsin Lutheran on Friday. The start time of that matchup will be announced on Tuesday, March 1.

Wisconsin Lutheran is ranked 20th in the country and was the regular season and tournament champion in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

The Titans reached the semifinals of the WIAC tournament and are making their third straight NCAA postseason trip. This is their 17th overall appearance. UW-Oshkosh advanced to the third round in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 and had second round appearances in 2015 and 2016.