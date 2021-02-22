UW-Oshkosh Men’s Basketball Games Against UW-Eau Claire Canceled

Earlier this season the Titans had one game against UW-Whitewater cancelled due Covid protocol and now their final two regular season games are also cancelled.

OSHKOSH, Wis: (UWO Media Relations) – This week’s Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball games between UW-Oshkosh and UW-Eau Claire have been canceled due to COVID-19 related protocols.

The teams were slated to play their WIAC non-divisional contests in Eau Claire on Wednesday (Feb. 24) and Oshkosh on Friday (Feb. 26).

UW-Oshkosh, ranked 13th in the NCAA Division III by D3hoops.com, is scheduled to resume activity next Monday (March 1) when it hosts a quarterfinal round game of the WIAC Championship in Kolf Sports Center.

UW-Oshkosh has compiled a 4-1 record this season after defeating UW-Stevens Point twice, ousting UW-Whitewater once and splitting a pair of games with 11th-ranked UW-Platteville. All games were WIAC East Division contests.

Additionally, UW-Eau Claire will not be participating in next week’s WIAC Championship due to COVID-19 related protocols. The Blugolds end the 2021 season with a 2-3 record, all against WIAC West Division opponents.

Seedings for the next week’s seven-team WIAC championship are expected to be announced later today (Feb. 22).

