(WFRV) – Wednesday night’s UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball game against UW-Whitewater was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a release by the athletic department.

As of now there have been no changes for Friday night’s game between the Titans and Warhawks in Whitewater.

UW-Oshkosh opened their season by splitting two games with UW-Platteville last week. They were slated to play an eight game WIAC only regular season schedule.