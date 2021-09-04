UW-Oshkosh opens up 2021 football season with a win

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh football program opened up their 2021 season Saturday afternoon with a win against Huntingdon College, which was the Titans’ first win since November 23, 2019.

After losing the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Titans were excited to get on the football field once again. It was a back-and-forth matchup all game.

The Titans tied the game each of the first three quarters which was highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown run, a 93-yard kick off return from Jaylen Grant, and a 2-yard touchdown run by Kobe Berghammer.

Heading into the 4th quarter, tied at 21, Will Edwards kicked a 40-yard field goal for the Hawks to take the 24-21 lead over Oshkosh.

The Titans rallied late in the 4th quarter. Matt Gerhartz punched a 2-yard run into the end zone to give Oshkosh the 28-24 lead and that’s all they would need.

Oshkosh starts their season 1-0 and will travel to Northern Michigan University on September 11 for game number two of the 2021 season.

