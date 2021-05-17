UW-Oshkosh receives top seed in regional, opens NCAA tournament against Illinois College

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Titans received a top seed in the Eau Claire Regional and will take on Illinois College on Friday.

The Titans punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament with a 4-0 win over UW-Whitewater in the WIAC softball tournament championship on Sunday.

UW-Oshkosh has two regional championships in program history with the last coming in 2017. It’s their ninth trip to the tournament overall, and third in the last five years.

Now they will travel west to see if they can advance to the face the Midwest Conference regular season champion Illinois College to begin the double elimination tournament. Also at the Eau Claire Regional is second seed Alfred University (N.Y.), three seed Linfield College (Ore.), fourth seeded University of Southern Maine, and five seed Piedmont University (Ga.).

