UW-Oshkosh secures win in NCAA Tournament opener

(WFRV) – UW-Oshkosh won their first game on Friday against Illinois College in the opening round of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.

Facing a 1-0 deficit in the 3rd inning, centerfielder Acacia Tupa came through for the Titans with a two-run home run to give them a one run lead.

A little bit later, third baseman Ana Iliopoulos hit an RBI single to give UW-Oshkosh an insurance run to take the 4-2 lead.

Maddie Fink was stellar on the mound on Friday striking out 10 batters and only allowing two runs. It was her eighth straight win on the season.

The Titans advance to the second round with a 4-2 victory and will play on Saturday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

