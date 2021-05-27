UW-Oshkosh softball facing elimination after loss against DePauw University

For only the second time in program history, the UW-Oshkosh softball made it to the D3 World Series, but now the Titans have their work cut out for them following a 2-1 loss to Depauw University.

UW-Oshkosh claims Eau Claire Regional title to advance to National Championship tournament. (Courtesy: UW-Oshkosh Athletics)

(WFRV) – For only the second time in program history, the UW-Oshkosh softball team qualified for the D3 World Series, but now the Titans have their work cut out for them following a 2-1 loss to DePauw University.

Gabby Buikema started the scoring in the 1st inning with a bloop single to center field that allowed Hannah Ritter to score from second base. The game remained 1-0 in favor of UW-Oshkosh until the 5th inning when DePauw loaded up the bases and tied the game up with a fielder’s choice. The Tigers took the lead one batter later on a ground out for the final run of the contest. The Titans had a chance to tie the game up in the top of the 7th, but DePauw turned a double play after an interference call at second base due to obstructing the fielder.

Maddie Fink took the loss going 6 innings allowing 4 hits and just 1 walk. UWO had only 3 hits and struck out 7 times.

