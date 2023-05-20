OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – In the NCAA Division III Regional Championship, one run proved the difference as the UW-Oshkosh softball team lost to Concordia Wisconsin 1-0.

After losing to the Falcons 9-1 on Friday, the Titans defeated Luther 6-2 to move into the championship game Saturday morning.

The Falcons scored the sole run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Claudia Utz singled to left field and Sydney Erdmann scored from second.

The Titans had multiple opportunities to score, but left eight players on base throughout the game.

UW-Oshkosh finished the season 36-9, tying the school record for most wins in a season. Senior Hannah Ritter set the new school record for all time career hits at 207. Ritter was a perfect 9-for-9 in the tournament, and was named to the All-Regional Tournament team alongside teammates Sydney Nemetz and Abby Garceau.