UW-Oshkosh staves off elimination with win at Div. III softball championship

SALEM, Va. (WFRV) – Facing elimination from the NCAA Division III Softball Championship, the UW-Oshkosh Titans rose to the fight and lived to play another day.

Morgan Rau and Amanda Mc Ilhany paced UWO to a 3-0 first inning lead, Maddie Fink pitched a complete game, and the Titans stayed alive in the double elimination field with a 7-1 win over Tufts University.

Tufts, the tournament’s fifth seed, won three consecutive D-III titles from 2013-15. This year, it bowed out of the tournament after an 0-2 showing in Salem.

Up 3-1 after five innings, the Titans exploded for insurance in the sixth inning, driving in four runs to balloon the lead to 7-1 – without actually hitting a ball into the outfield. Ana Iliopoulos and Acacia Tupa drew bases loaded walks to mark the first two tallies, then Hannah Ritter grounded out for another run and an infield error scored the seventh run.

The win marks UW-Oshkosh’s first at the Division III Softball Championship since 1988, the Titans’ last appearance at the eight-team event.

No. 8 seed UWO returns to the field Saturday to face the loser of DePauw and Texas Lutheran.

