(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team survived a late-game scare from Hope College and advance to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.

The Titans defeated the Flying Dutchmen 51-50 after Hope’s Evan Thomas missed a would-be buzzer beater for the win. Will Mahoney led the Titans with 23 points off the bench, while Levi Borchert posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

UW-Oshkosh travels to Mount Union to take on Rowan University in the section semifinals Friday at 3:45 p.m.