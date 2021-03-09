UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

(WFRV) – For the first time in almost exactly a year, the UW-Oshkosh and St. Norbert softball teams took the field for a double header.

Ana Iliopoulos had a big day against the Green Knights. She got the Titans on the board for the first time this season with a solo home run in the second, and then added an RBI double in the top of the fifth. The sophomore added another RBI in the second game of the twin bill.

UW-Oshkosh also had a stellar day from their pitchers in the center circle. Both Matty Fink and Mia Crotty tossed complete game shutouts in the sweep, 4-0 and 8-0.