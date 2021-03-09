UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – For the first time in almost exactly a year, the UW-Oshkosh and St. Norbert softball teams took the field for a double header.

Ana Iliopoulos had a big day against the Green Knights. She got the Titans on the board for the first time this season with a solo home run in the second, and then added an RBI double in the top of the fifth. The sophomore added another RBI in the second game of the twin bill.

UW-Oshkosh also had a stellar day from their pitchers in the center circle. Both Matty Fink and Mia Crotty tossed complete game shutouts in the sweep, 4-0 and 8-0.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft

'It's finally here' Kimberly football preps for spring season

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port's Westerman talks spring football