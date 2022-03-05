INDIANOLA, Iowa (WFRV) – For the third straight year, the UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16.

But this year, the Titans had to slay two giants to do it.

UWO knocked off No. 4 Simpson 64-56 on the road to move on in the NCAA Div. III Women’s Basketball Tournament, its second consecutive win over a ranked opponent.

The Titans knocked off No. 20 Wisconsin Lutheran Friday.

Saturday, UW-Oshkosh ended Simpson’s 23-game win streak with a balanced effort, getting 20 points from Leah Porath, 19 from Nikki Arneson, 11 from Jenna Jorgenson, and 10 from Kennedy Osterman.

The Titans will face Baldwin-Wallace next Thursday.