OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Continuing to boast one of the best home court advantages in the nation, the UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball team won its 17th straight home game to move on in the conference tournament.

The Titans defeated UW-La Crosse 65-50 Monday night to advance to the WIAC semifinals, a date Wednesday with top-seeded UW-Whitewater. The Titans knocked off UWW in the regular season finale.

In Monday’s win, three UWO players scored in double figures, with Jenna Jorgensen (14 points) leading the way, Leah Porath chipping in 13 and Nikki Arneson with 12.

Julia Silloway filled up the stat sheet, posting nine points, four rebounds, and five assists to go with a pair of steals.

